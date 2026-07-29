Gabriel Dropout Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Series debuted in 2013

Image via Amazon Japan © Kadokawa, Ukami

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh G magazine announced on Sunday that Ukami 's Gabriel Dropout manga will end in its next chapter.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

A fallen angel with falling grades! Gabriel White Tenma has descended from heaven to attend high school and guide humanity, but a newly found video game addiction might say otherwise.

The ongoing series launched in December 2013 in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh G gag manga magazine and was serialized every other month before it began monthly serialization in April 2014. Kadokawa shipped the 16th compiled book volume in September 2025.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2017 and Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Source: Dengeki Daioh G September issue

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.