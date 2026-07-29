IDW Licenses Sonic the Hedgehog: The Blade of Courage Manga

's manga available now on IDW Comics app

IDW began publishing Yūki Imada 's Sonic the Hedgehog: The Blade of Courage ( Sonic to Yūki no Tsurugi ) manga in English through the IDW Comics app on Wednesday.

Yūki Imada launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine in June 2025. Shogakukan shipped the single compiled book volume on December 26.

The manga follows the speedy hedgehog Sonic, who teams up with a slow human named Yuta. Together, they travel through the jungle to save the world.

Imada ended the Shadow the Hedgehog manga in February 2025. Imada launched the manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in September 2024. The manga's single compiled book volume shipped in April 2025.

Imada ended the Mini4King manga with Hiroyuki Takei in April 2023.