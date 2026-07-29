Ingoku Danchi Manga Ends on July 31

Series debuted in 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Kadokawa, Sakusei Kenkyūjo, Yui Jōyama

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine announced on Tuesday that writer Sakusei Kenkyūjo and artist Yui Jōyama 's Ingoku Danchi (Indecent Apartment Complex) manga will end on Friday.

The extreme suspense manga's story centers on the perverted married women of an apartment complex. They wear mysterious "Libido Cross" costumes, which amplifies people's desires. The apartment complex's new manager Yoshida must protect the building and its tenants from the threats of the perverted married women.

The manga launched on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine on the Nico Nico Seiga service in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 9.

WWWave's Deregula label produced a short television anime adaptation of the series, which debuted on April 5 on Tokyo MX . AnimeFesta exclusively streams the anime's completely uncensored version in Japan, and also streams the on-air version with DMM TV . WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil is streaming the series.

Source: Dragon Age 's X/ Twitter account

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