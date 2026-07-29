My Hero Academia's Kōhei Horikoshi Writes New 1-Shot Manga

Warawanaide yo, Shijima-san debuts on August 10

Kōhei Horikoshi ( My Hero Academia ) will launch a new one-shot manga titled Warawanaide yo, Shijima-san (Don't Laugh at Me, Shijima) in the combined 37th and 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine on August 10.

Image via Comic Natalie © 堀越耕平／集英社

The story will be a "boy-meets-girl horror" manga.

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the My Hero Academia manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it in August 2024. He added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024. Viz Media published the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also published the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April 2024.

A short story Horikoshi wrote for the My Hero Academia Fan Book: Ultra Age is inspiring a short anime. The anime first debuted at Anime Expo in July, and will screen in Japan at the "Character Match Up" event on August 1-2. The anime will then debut on streaming services in Japan on August 3.

The television anime's eighth and final season premiered in October 2025 on YTV and NTV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia as it aired in Japan, and streamed its English dub . The final episode of the anime aired last December.

Sources: Comic Natalie