Naruto Card Game's Trailers Reveal Cards, Rules

Game launches worldwide in 2027, makes debut at Gen Con on Thursday-Sunday

Bandai Card Games began streaming two videos for Naruto Card Game , a new trading card game based on the Naruto series. The videos introduce cards and rules:

First Look Trailer

Overview Trailer

Image via Naruto Card Game's X/Twitter account © 2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN

The game will launch worldwide in 2027.

The game will debut with tutorial sessions at this year's Gen Con event from Thursday-Sunday in Indianapolis. Attendees for the free tutorial sessions at Gen Con 2026 can receive a gift set with a CP-001 "Chakra Card -Gen Con 2026 Ver.-" promotional card, backpack, sticker, and a ticket to purchase an official playmat in 2027. Visitors to the card game's booth can receive a backpack and sticker.

The game will also make appearances at New York Comic Con 2026, Pax Australia 2026, Spiel Essen 2026, and Paris Games Week 2026 in October; Lucca Comics & Games 2026 in November; at stores with tutorials in January 2027; and across the season at Bandai Card Games Fest. 26-27.

Bandai previously released the Naruto Collectible Card Game in 2006 until 2013.

Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Source: Press release