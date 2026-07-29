Pokémon Pokopia Game's Expansion Pass Trailer Reveals August 5 Launch for Bubbly Basin DLC

Free update adds Dive ability on same day

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company began streaming on Wednesday an extended trailer for the paid Expansion Pass DLC and free update for Pokémon Pokopia , their cozy-style life simulation crafting game for the Pokémon franchise , and it announces that the DLC and update will launch on August 5. The video reveals and previews new Pokémon and abilities for the free update and part 1 DLC Bubbly Basin. The trailer also unveils that accessories will debut in the part 2 DLC.

New Pokémon including Manaphy, Popplio, Mudkip, Chinchou, Lanturn, Buizel, Corphish, Totodile, Dhelmise, Golisopod, Corsola, Frillish, Lumineon, and Sharpedo.

The Expansion Pass DLC adds the underwater Bubbly Basin town on August 5 as part 1 of the pass, accessories in late 2026 as part 2, and another town in 2027 as part 3. Purchasing the DLC gives players a bonus Dynamic Ditto print recipe and bonus Rare Pokémetal in-game.

The free update adds the ability for players to explore and build underwater in existing towns using the new ability to Dive.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5 with a Game-Key Card release. Game-Key Cards are physical cartridges that do not actually contain a game, but rather, a key to unlock and play the digital version from Nintendo 's eShop. Koei Tecmo developed the game.

The game introduces Professor Tangrowth, Peakychu, Mosslax, and Smearguru. They are variations of Tangrowth, Pikachu, Snorlax, and Smeargle, respectively.

The battle-focused game Pokémon Champions launches on iOS and Android on June 17. Pre-registration is open.

The new Pokémon Winds/Waves games will launch for Switch 2 worldwide in 2027.