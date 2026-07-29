Takunomi's Haruto Hino Launches New Manga on August 30

Mizuki no Koibito manga centers on 2 former child actors becoming lovers

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE service announced on Sunday that Haruto Hino will launch a new manga on the service titled Mizuki no Koibito (Mizuki's Lover) on August 30. The manga centers on two famous former child actors Mii-chan and Kei-kun becoming lovers.

Image via Manga One © Shogakukan

Hino launched the Otaku ni Otoku na Gyaru Gurashi (An Otaku and a Thrifty Gyaru's Life Together) manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2021, and ended in July 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in August 2023.

Hino and Kenji Saitō ended their Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game (The Revival Game of the Wondering Reincarnated Ones) manga in July 2021. Saito and Hino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in April 2019.

Hino launched the Takunomi. manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in August 2015, and ended the series in June 2018. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE .

Source: Manga One

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