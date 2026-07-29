'You Got Me, Sempai!' Author Azusa Mase Launches New Manga

Mase launches Kumo Gakure Romantic on August 24

The September issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine announced on July 24 that Azusa Mase will launch a new manga titled Kumo Gakure Romantic (bottom left in below image) in the magazine's next issue on August 24.

Image via Dessert magazine's website ©Kodansha

The manga's story centers on a laid back boys' Ninja Club that lives by the motto, "Live freely and carefree as a Ninja." But one day, they catch the eye of the cheerleading club's well-known "Queen of Romance," Yui. The boys now find themselves locked in her sights.

Mase launched the You Got Me, Sempai! ( Mairimashita, Senpai ) manga in Dessert magazine in June 2016, and it ended serialization in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's volumes digitally in English.