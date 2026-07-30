BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Film's Trailer Reveals October 16 Opening

New visual unveiled

The official YouTube channel for the BanG Dream! franchise began streaming a new trailer for the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica prima aurora anime film project on Thursday, and it reveals that the film will open in Japan on October 16. The video also shows a new visual:

Thetelevision anime premiered in Japan in January 2025. streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! /Ave Mujica sequel television anime series will premiere in January 2027. The series will air on NTV and 29 affiliated channels in Japan.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened in September 2024. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), opened in November 2024.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017. The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.