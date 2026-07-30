Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost Game Ends Service on Friday

Game's developer Ambition shuts down

Image via Bungo Stray Dogs: Tales of the Lost game's website © 2016 Kafka ASAGIRI,Sango HARUKAWA/ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ/Bungo Stray Dogs Partners © 2017 Ambition

Bungō Stray Dogs : Tales of the Lost

Bungō Stray Dogs Mayoi Inu Kaikitan

The official Japanese and English websites for Ambition's) smartphone game announced on Thursday that the game will end service on Friday, July 31 due to the closure of its developer Ambition.

The game launched in Japan in 2017. Ambition released the game in English in July 2018. Crunchyroll began serving as the new publisher of the game in November 2018, but ceased to do so as of November 2020, after which Ambition took over the management of the English version again.

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa launched the Bungō Stray Dogs manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012, and the series is ongoing. Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The manga's first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019. The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2023. The anime's fifth season premiered in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll has streamed all the anime as they aired.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018.

Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! ( Bungō Stray Dogs: Woof! ) spinoff manga launched on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in December 2015. The manga currently has 15 volumes. The television anime of the manga premiered in January 2021. The second season premiered on July 2.

NextNinja's Gakuen Bungō Stray Dogs ( Bungō Stray Dogs School) smartphone game launched in November 2025.

Source: Bungō Stray Dogs : Tales of the Lost game's Japanese website and English website

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.