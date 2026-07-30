GKIDS Streams Trailer for your name. 10th Anniversary Screening on August 14

GKIDS started streaming on Wednesday the trailer for the 10th Anniversary 4K remaster screening of Makoto Shinkai 's your name. film in North America on August 14.

Image via GKIDS website ©2016 "Your Name." Film Partners

GKIDS describes the film:

One morning, rural schoolgirl Mitsuha and city kid Taki awaken to discover that they've switched bodies. The total strangers struggle to navigate each other's lives, walking tightropes of intimacy and distance. But when they finally resolve to meet, the true nature of their connection threatens to seal their fate. Instantly iconic, your name. was a worldwide smash hit and heralded writer/director Makoto Shinkai as a new great master of animation. Its sumptuous attention to detail in yearning vistas and pulsing city streets, driven by an unforgettable score from RADWIMPS , elevates its central romance to world-rending levels of destiny and longing.

The original film opened in Japan in August 2016, and has become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film, and the fourth highest-grossing anime film.

The film opened in 92 countries and territories, and earned box-office achievements in South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan, in addition to Japan. Funimation Films screened the film in North America.

The film will get a new 4K UHD Steelbook and Blu-ray Disc home video releases on August 25.

Entertainment news website Variety reported in 2022 that Carlos López Estrada ( Raya and the Last Dragon , Blindspotting , Summertime ) is set to rewrite and direct the film's planned live-action Hollywood adaptation. The previous director Lee Isaac Chung ( Munyurangabo , Minari ) left the production due to "scheduling conflicts."

Deadline had previously reported in February 2019 that Marc Webb ( The Amazing Spider-Man , 500 Days of Summer ) was directing the live-action your name. film.

Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams ' Bad Robot Productions is producing the live-action film. Abrams (2009's Star Trek , Star Wars : Episode VII – The Force Awakens , Super 8 ) and Lindsey Weber from Bad Robot are credited as producers alongside Genki Kawamura , the original film's producer. Paramount and Bad Robot will work with the original film's producer TOHO , who will distribute the film in Japan.