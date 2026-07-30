Keishi Ayasato Launches New Noblesse Gambit Manga

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine revealed on Monday that Keishi Ayasato and Ko-dai will launch a new manga titled Noblesse Gambit: Fukushū Reijō wa Odoru, Hanzaikyō to no Danzai Yūgi (Noblesse Gambit: The Vengeful Lady Dances a Game of Judgement With the Lord of Crime) in the magazine's next issue on August 27. Ayasato is writing the story, and Ko-dai is drawing the art.

Image via Amazon © Keishi Yasato, Ise Ebi Boil, Hakusensha

Ayasato launched the Hitokui Oni no Hanayome ( The Bride of the Man-Eating Demon ) manga on Kodansha 's Palcy app in November 2024, and ended it on April 30. The series moved to Kodansha 's ARTEMIS by sirius magazine in May 2025. Kodansha shipped the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on May 29.

Ayasato and Iseebi Boil launched a new supernatural mystery yuri manga titled Nekonome Yūka wa Kataru Bekarazu (Yūka Nekonome Should Not Speak, seen right) in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine in September 2025. Hakusensha published the manga's first volume on June 29.

Ayasato and Masaki Hattori announced in January 2024 a new manga based on the light novels about illustrator rurudo's original character Carneades that launched in Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Flat♭ platform that May.

Ayasato launched The Bride of Demise light novel series with the first volume in July 2020, with illustrations by Karuki Mura . Yen Press is releasing the novels.

Ayasato also wrote the Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen light novel series, with art by Saki Ukai . Yen Press is releasing the novel series. The company also licensed Hina Yamato 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it shipped the omnibus volume in July 2019.

Yen Press published all three volumes of Ko-dai 's The Geek Ex-Hitman ( Sono Otaku, Moto Koroshi-ya. ) manga in English.

Source: Comic Alive September issue

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