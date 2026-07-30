Live-Action 'Chotto Matō yo, Harutora-kun' BL Series' Trailer Unveils More Cast, Opening Song

MBS presented a new trailer and visual for the live-action series of Amekiri 's Chotto Matō yo, Harutora-kun (Wait a second, Harutora-kun) boys-love manga on Thursday. The trailer announces more cast for the series, and also announces and previews the series' opening theme song "Ichizu no Rinbu" (Single-Minded Round Dance) by the group Lienel.

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Image via Dramaphil X/Twitter account © 「ちょっと待とうよ、春虎くん」製作委員会・MBS

Image via Dramaphil X/Twitter account © 「ちょっと待とうよ、春虎くん」製作委員会・MBS

The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Rio Takahashi (upper left in image above) as Daiki Shimizu, a close friend who is protective of Sui

Aren Sakurai (top row center) as Yūma Shibusawa, Sui's classmate

Yūga (upper right) as Rui Sakuraniwa, another classmate

Gakuto Tanaka (lower left) as Shun Tsuchiya, Harutora's classmate

Ryōko Takizawa (bottom row center) as Shino Kishida, Sui's mother

Eri Tokunaga (lower right) as Aya Kurobe, Harutora's mother

The story follows mask-wearing high schooler Sui, who becomes the target of bullying after it is revealed he is gay. When new student Harutora enters the school, Sui becomes inspired by his straightforward nature to open up and the two slowly fall in love.

The series stars Masaya Sakuragi as Harutora Kurobe and Tsubasa Nakagawa as Sui Kishida.

Keisuke Shibata and Masayoshi Kishida are directing the series. Motoko Takahashi and Riuji Yoshizaki are writing the scripts. Kо̄ji Endо̄ is composing the music. Lawyer Mimano Kawamoto serves as LGBTQ supervisor and Momoko Nishiyama serves as intimacy coordinator.

The series will premiere on the Dramaphil programming block on MBS on August 13. The series will also start on TV Kanagawa on August 13, TV Saitama on August 17, Gunma TV on August 18, Tochigi TV on August 19, and Chiba TV on August 20.

Shinshokan shipped the manga's first volume in October 2022 and the second volume in April 2025.

Seven Seas publishes Amekiri 's Hatsukoi Note manga in English and shipped the second volume in February 2025.