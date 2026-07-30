My Life as Inukai-san's Dog Author Gosei Furukawa Launches New Manga

Jūmonji-kun Shika Mienai!! manga launches on August 23

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine revealed on Monday that Gosei Furukawa will launch a new romantic comedy manga titled Jūmonji-kun Shika Mienai!! ( Juumonji in Sight! ) in Kadokawa 's Alive+ online magazine on August 23. The manga will launch with three chapters.

The manga centers on Asahi Nishizono, a girl who is all set to reinvent herself and seek romance upon entering high school, but encounters her childhood friend Toya Jūmonji at her new school. Somehow, Jūmonji's large body and offbeat genius keeps attracting Asahi's attention, and she finds herself unable to look away from him.

Image via Amazon © Gosei Furukawa, Kodansha

Furukawa launched the My Life as Inukai-san's Dog ( Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta , literally If I Became a Dog I Would be Picked Up by the Person I Like) manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in 2020, and the manga also ran on the Magazine Pocket website. The manga stopped running on Magazine Pocket in March 2022, and instead began running on the Suiyōbi no Sirius and YanMaga Web sites in addition to Shōnen Magazine R . The manga ended its serialization in Shōnen Magazine R in January 2023 when the magazine ceased publication, and transferred to the Getsu Maga Kichi online magazine.

Kodansha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in July 2023.

The manga inspired a television anime that debuted in January 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.









Source: Comic Alive September issue

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