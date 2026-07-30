Oni & Dawn's Hana Ikuta Launches New Manga

Noraware Yūsha to Tokitai Seijo fantasy romance manga launches on August 27

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Cune magazine revealed on Monday that Hana Ikuta will launch a new manga titled Noraware Yūsha to Tokitai Seijo (The Cursed Hero and the Saint Who Wants to Free Him) in the magazine's next issue on August 27.

The fantasy romance manga centers on the hero Mikage. After dispatching the dark lord, he is left with the parting curse of petrification. Having accepted that he will slowly die due to the curse, he returns with resignation to Crane, the saint he has won as a wife after his victory. Crane has a curiosity for curses, and perhaps that and her straightforward nature will open up Mikage's closed heart.

Ikuta debuted as a manga creator in 2017 and is also known for What Is Normal Love? and The Shadow and the Flower . Tokyopop will release The Shadow and the Flower in English, and will also release What Is Normal Love? in English starting in November.

Manga Mavericks Books licensed Ikuta's Oni & Dawn: Bakumatsu High School Girls ( Bakumatsu Joshi Kōsei: Oni to Yoake ) manga, and will release the first volume in October. The manga is a three-volume series that Two Virgins published in Japan in 2022-2024.

Sources: Comic Cune September issue, Hana Ikuta 's X/Twitter account

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