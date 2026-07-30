Rie Aruga's Sheltering Eaves Manga Ends With 8th Volume

Manga launched in September 2022

Image via Amazon © Rie Aruga, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

The seventh compiled book volume of Rie Aruga 's Sheltering Eaves ( Koboreru Yoru ni ) manga revealed on July 13 that the manga will end with its eighth volume.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High schooler Yoru was sent to a group home at the age of ten after her mother abused her. Tenjaku, a boy the same age, took her under his wing. Now, as teenagers, Yoru and Tenjaku only have a year left before they are legally required to leave the home, and they must pack a lot of growing up into a short period of time. The foremost decision in Yoru's mind: what to do about the feelings for Tenjaku that she's sheltered in her heart during their years together…

Aruga launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in September 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's fourth volume in August 2025.

Aruga launched the Perfect World manga in Kiss magazine in February 2015, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga was nominated in April 2019 for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally and physically in English.

A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in October 2018. The film earned 17,380,800 yen (about US$153,800) to rank #4 at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV and Kansai TV in April 2019.