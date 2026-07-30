Sōhei Niikawa's Demons' Night Fever Game's Trailer Reveals October 22 Release

Pre-orders begin this week for Switch, PS5, PC game

Arc System Works revealed on Thursday a new pre-order trailer for Disgaea creator Sōhei Niikawa and SuperNiche's new game Demons' Night Fever. , and it reveals that the game will debut on October 22 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam . Pre-orders for the game have begun on Steam , while physical edition pre-orders begin on Friday for PS5 and Switch.

Arc System Works describes the game's story:

This is a story of another Earth, different from the one we live on.

Giga Super Death, the most wicked Devil of all, was just one step away from killing God… when suddenly, he was transformed into a helpless baby. Anticipating such a crisis, he had been working through the night to develop the "DEMONS' NIGHT FEVER" resurrection program—and finally, it was time to activate it. Was it a prank of fate, or inevitable destiny? The one ensnared in this suspicious ritual was Killshiro Katanaka, a gloomy young man who despises the world. Due to their aligned interests, a bizarre pact was formed. This is the story of pure EVIL, starring the Devil himself and his newfound disciple, Killshiro.

The genre of the game is listed as: "Enemies? Allies? Kill Kill Kill! The more you die, the stronger you become! Raising Speedrunning Simulation RPG."

Tatsuya Yano (former Gust and Atelier series composer) is composing the music for the game and Yuji Himukai is the character designer. Roman Kitayama is credited with the original story and scenario.

The game stars:

Niikawa resigned from his position of Nippon Ichi Software president in 2022 due to personal reasons. He revealed his new game company SuperNiche in March 2025.

Niikawa joined Nippon Ichi Software in 1996. He worked for five years in sales and promotion. He became president and CEO in 2009. He discussed his rise within the company with ANN in an interview in 2012. Niikawa also served as president of NIS America . He is often credited with the creation of the Disgaea game series.

Source: Email correspondence