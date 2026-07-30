Stupid Never Dies Action Game's Videos Reveals Theme Songs, October 21 Release

Osaka-based game development studio GPTrack50 revealed in a new video on Wednesday that its Stupid Never Dies action game will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on October 21 (October 22 in some regions). Sega will distribute the game.

GPTrack50 also streamed a video for the "TickTock Teddies: Nonsense Overload Pack" DLC.

Finally, the company streamed music videos for the opening theme song "Stupid Never Dies" by DAVY & JULIA, and the ending theme song "Restless, Reckless, Never Die, Fearless" by DAVY.

Opening Theme

Ending Theme

The company describes the game:

Julia has frozen to death. Monsters roam the streets. How did the world end up like this…? Davy, the timid zombie protagonist, has one dream: to bring Julia back to life and take her on a date. To make that dream come true, he ventures into a dangerous otherworldly dungeon. There will be times when powerful enemies leave him completely battered—but with the support of his eccentric companions, Davy keeps pushing forward. Bite, Rip, Rise to your way to the top! Stupid Never Dies—the underdog adventure of the weakest zombie rising against all odds.

Former CAPCOM producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi established GPTrack50. Kobayashi produced such titles as the first six Resident Evil games, Dino Crisis , Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 4 , and the Sengoku Basara series at CAPCOM .

