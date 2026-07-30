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Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū Novels Get TV Anime, Manga Adaptations

posted on by Alex Mateo
Character visuals unveiled for Daken, Kasane Bench's novel series

Author Daken and illustrator Kasane Bench's Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū (Exiled merchant saves the world with the power of money) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation. The staff shared character visuals for Torao and members of the party Garnet.

Torao

Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū Torao
Image via Comic Natalie
© 駄犬・主婦と生活社／かねせか製作委員会
Rio

Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū Rio
Image via Comic Natalie
© 駄犬・主婦と生活社／かねせか製作委員会
Lilith

Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū Lilith
Image via Comic Natalie
© 駄犬・主婦と生活社／かねせか製作委員会
Dominic

Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū Dominic
Image via Comic Natalie
© 駄犬・主婦と生活社／かねせか製作委員会

The story follows Torao, a merchant who belongs to the S-rank adventurer party "Blue Ring." Although he forces his party to be frugal, he is caught using funds to provide financial support to a female adventurer party "Garnet." Trao is subsequently fired, and the Blue Ring members are annihiliated by the Demon King despite his warnings. Trao joins the Garnet team on a journey to defeat the Demon King, recover his party's equipment, and throw money at his problems.

In addition, a manga adaptation has started on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha's Comic PASH! website on Friday by Sen Higashiyama with composition by Masahiro Itosugi.

Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū manga
Image via Comic PASH!
© SHUFU TO SEIKATSU SHA CO.,LTD.

Daken (Who Killed the Hero?) debuted the web novel on Shо̄setsuka ni Narо̄ in March 2023. The light novel debuted in March 2024 with illustrations by Kasane Bench.

Sources: Comic PASH!'s X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

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