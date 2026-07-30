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Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū Novels Get TV Anime, Manga Adaptations
posted on by Alex Mateo
Author Daken and illustrator Kasane Bench's Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū (Exiled merchant saves the world with the power of money) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation. The staff shared character visuals for Torao and members of the party Garnet.
The story follows Torao, a merchant who belongs to the S-rank adventurer party "Blue Ring." Although he forces his party to be frugal, he is caught using funds to provide financial support to a female adventurer party "Garnet." Trao is subsequently fired, and the Blue Ring members are annihiliated by the Demon King despite his warnings. Trao joins the Garnet team on a journey to defeat the Demon King, recover his party's equipment, and throw money at his problems.
In addition, a manga adaptation has started on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha's Comic PASH! website on Friday by Sen Higashiyama with composition by Masahiro Itosugi.
Daken (Who Killed the Hero?) debuted the web novel on Shо̄setsuka ni Narо̄ in March 2023. The light novel debuted in March 2024 with illustrations by Kasane Bench.
Sources: Comic PASH!'s X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie