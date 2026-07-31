3 of Yū-hachi's Manga Get Yūsanchi! Omnibus Short Anime in October

Fuji TV announced on Friday that Yū-hachi 's Dekai Hachi; Miseban no Spis ; and Ah, Tanuki wa Mō Dame Desu manga will all be adapted into an omnibus short anime titled Yūsanchi! from Yū-hachi that will premiere within Fuji TV 's Nonstop! program and Kansai TV 's Shunkan Live Toretate! program in October.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Rarecho ( Aggretsuko ) is directing and scripting the Miseban no Spis and Ah, Tanuki wa Mō Dame Desu segments, while Gaku Kinoshita ( Sumikko Gurashi: Koko ga Ochitsukun Desu ) is directing and scripting the Dekai Hachi segments. Fanworks is animating the series.

Dekai Hachi centers on a the titular character, a 40cm (roughly 1 foot and 3 inches) tall creature and his daily life alongside humans. Miseban no Spis centers on a mysterious fish that suddenly appears one day. Ah, Tanuki wa Mō Dame Desu centers on a tanuki that is rented by various people.

Yū-hachi draws both the Dekai Hachi and Miseban no Spis manga on pixiv . Square Enix released a combined book volume of Miseban no Spis in July 2024. Yū-hachi draws Ah, Tanuki wa Mō Dame Desu on their X/Twitter account, as well as Kadokawa 's KadoComi website. Kadokawa released a compiled book volume for the manga in June 2025.

Sources: Yūsanchi! anime's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.