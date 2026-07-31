After God Manga Enters Last Arc

Manga went on hiatus earlier this month

Image via Amazon © Sumi Eno, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Sumi Eno announced on their X/Twitter account on Monday that the After God manga is entering its last arc, and that Eno is working on the manga's story leading up to the finale.

The manga has been on hiatus since July 14.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Japan has been invaded by Gods, leaving giant Danger Zones where once were cityscapes. While patrolling the area, Anti-God researcher Tokinaga discovers Kamikura Waka looking forlornly through the protective fence. In her eyes, he spots something deep and dangerous. Something capable of changing the world...

Eno launched the series on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday platform and Shogakukan 's Manga ONE platform in August 2021. Shogakukan shipped the 10th compiled book volume on November 19.

Comikey licensed the series for simulpublication in English in February 2022. Viz Media began publishing the series in print in February 2024. Viz shipped the ninth volume on March 17.