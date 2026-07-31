AnimEigo to Release Antique Bakery, Dog of Flanders: The Movie, ReLIFE, Ruin Explorers: Fam & Ihrie, Welcome to Irabu's Office in 2027

AnimEigo announced during its Otakon 2026 panel on Friday that it has licensed the following titles:

Image courtesy of AnimEigo ©Fumi Yoshinaga/SHINSHOKAN/Antique Committee

AnimEigo will release the 12-episode Antique Bakery anime series on Blu-ray Disc in 2027. The anime adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga 's 1999 manga of the same title debuted in 2008.

Digital Manga Publishing published the manga in English and describes the first volume:

Ono has come a long way since the agonizing day in high school when he confessed his love to handsome Tachibana. Now, some 14 years later Ono, a world-class pastry chef and outed playboy has it all. No man can resist Ono's charms (or his cooking skills!) but he has just found a new position under a man named Tachibana. Can this be the only man who resisted his charms, and if so, will the man who once snubbed the "magically gay" Ono get his just desserts? And how in the heck did a former middleweight boxing champion wind up as Ono's cake boy?

Right Stuf / Nozomi Entertainment previously released the anime on DVD in 2011 and 2014.

Image courtesy of AnimEigo ©THE DOG OF FLANDERS PROD.

AnimEigo will release Dog of Flanders : The Movie in late 2027 on Blu-ray Disc, and the 4K restoration will feature the uncut original, as well as the edited Pioneer English dubbed version that features Robert Loggia as Grandpa Jehan Daas. The 4K restoration will be available for both versions.

AnimEigo describes the film:

Dog of Flanders : The Movie is a 1997 remake of the classic 1975 anime series about the bond between a boy and his faithful dog living in a 19thcentury Flanders village near Antwerp in the Netherlands. The emotional story shows the boy's struggles in life and his hopes of becoming a great classical painter.

Geneon Entertainment previously released the film on DVD in 2000. The anime series and film are based on the 1872 novel A Dog of Flanders by Marie Louisa De La Ramée (pen name: Ouida ).

Image courtesy of AnimEigo ©YayoiSo/comico/ReLife Laboratory

AnimEigo will release the 13-episode television series and four-episode OVA of the anime adaptation of Yayoiso 's ReLIFE manga in a new comprehensive edition that will include the subtitled and dubbed versions.

AnimEigo describes the anime's story:

ReLIFE is a 2016 comedy series about Arata Kaizaki, a 27-year-old unemployed man who joins an experiment rehabilitation program for shut-ins. He takes a special drug to look 10 years younger and returns to high school for one year to fix his life.

The original run of the anime debuted in its entirety on the Comico app in June 2016. The anime began its television broadcast in Japan the following month, and Crunchyroll streamed the full anime with English subtitles on the same day. Funimation then offered the episodes with an English dub. The anime's four-episode finale shipped on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in Japan in 2018, and also streamed on Amazon Prime .

Image courtesy of AnimEigo ©1995 Kunihiko TANAKA・Hobby Japan/Bandai Visual・Columbia Music Entertainment・Movic

AnimEigo will release the Ruin Explorers - Fam & Ihrie four-part OVA on Blu-ray Disc with an HD restoration in 2027.

AnimEigo describes the story:

Set in an alternate fantasy world, it follows Fam and Ihrie, two female treasure hunters working to find the "Ultimate Power.”

The OVA originally debuted in 1995. Takeshi Mori ( Gunsmith Cats , Otaku no Video , Vandread ) wrote and directed the anime. The OVA featured music by composer Masamichi Amano ( Battle Royale , Giant Robo , 1998 Jigoku Sensei Nube OAV ).

ADV Films previously released the anime on DVD in 2000 and again in 2004. Maiden Japan then released the anime on DVD in 2013.









Image courtesy of AnimEigo ©Welcome to Irabu's office :)

AnimEigo will release in North America on home video for the first time the Welcome to Irabu's Office ( Kūchū Buranko ) anime series, on Blu-ray Disc in 2027. The series is an adaptation of Hideo Okuda 's Kūchū Buranko (Trapeze) short story collection.

AnimEigo describes the series:

[ Welcome to Irabu's Office ] follows the eccentric, child-like psychiatrist Dr. Ichiro Irabu as he treats various patients with bizarre physical manifestations of psychological stress.

The series aired in October 2009 on Fuji TV 's late-night Noitamina block. Director Kenji Nakamura reunited with his Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales (Bakeneko) and Mononoke character designer and chief animation director Takashi Hashimoto for the project at Toei Animation .

Australian anime distributor Siren Visual released Welcome to Irabu's Office on DVD in February 2011.

AnimEigo will produce an English dub for the release.





Source: Press release