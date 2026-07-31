Cagaster's Kachō Hashimoto Launches New Manga in September

Hashimoto announced Shinikake Shōjo to Kumo Ōji manga a year ago

Manga creator Kachō Hashimoto revealed on Sunday that she will launch a new manga titled Shinikake Shōjo to Kumo Ōji (The Girl on the Brink of Death and the Spider Prince) in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on September 11.

Hashimoto first formally announced the project on her X/Twitter account in July 2025, but had been drawing and posting the characters for about a month before then. Since the manga's first announcement, she has continued uploading drawings of the characters, as well as short form manga.

Hashimoto launched the Lucciola's Merchant Travelogue ( Lucciola to Makyō no Shōkan-in ) manga in Magazine Pocket in June 2024, and ended the manga in February 2025. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in March 2025. Kodansha 's K MANGA service published the manga in English.

Hashimoto's Cagaster ( Mushikago no Cagaster ) manga ran on her website from 2005 to 2013, and Tokuma Shoten eventually published seven volumes of the manga from January to June 2016. (The first two volumes shipped simultaneously in the first month.) Ablaze published the series in English in six volumes from September 2020 until May 2021. Comikey and digital manga subscription service Omoi (then Azuki ) published the manga in English digitally.

The manga's Cagaster of an Insect Cage anime film adaptation debuted worldwide on Netflix in February 2020. Sentai Filmworks released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2021.