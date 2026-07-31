Crunchyroll Streams That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea Film

Film opened in Japan on February 27, United States on May 1

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/ “Ten-Sura” Project

Crunchyroll began streaming That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ( Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ), the second anime film in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) franchise , in several regions including the United Kingdom and the United States on Friday. The film is available with English subtitles and with an English dub , as well as in other subtitled and dubbed languages.

The film opened in Japan on February 27. The film ranked at #3 in its opening weekend, and sold 225,000 tickets to earn 301,175,600 yen (about US$1.91 million) in its first three days.

The film then opened at #9 at the United States box office on May 1. The film screened in 837 theaters and earned US$1,000,000 in its first three days. The film screened in both Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The film's original plot is set after the celebration of the foundation of the Tempest Federation, with Elmesia, the ruler of the elf nation of Sarion, inviting Rimuru and other senior Tempest officials to vacation at a resort island in Sarion. Rimuru and the others enjoy their short vacation, but with the appearance of a mysterious girl named Yura as well as a looming darkness, it seems Rimuru must confront a new threat.

8-Bit produced the film's animation.

TRUE performs the theme song "Utopia." Cast member Saori Ōnishi (Yura) sings the insert song "Sōkoku" (Blue Moment) and the six-member unit ARCANA PROJECT sings another insert song "Renainō" (Talent for Romance). STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION and ASH DA HERO member ASH collaborated on the insert song "Harmonics."

The fourth season of the anime debuted on April 3 on NTV 's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing on BS11 on April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs.

The anime's fourth season will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously.

Fuse serialized the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print with illustration by Mitz Va in 2014. The novel series ended with its 23rd and final volume on November 29. A spinoff side story volume titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Toaru Kyūka no Sugoshi-kata ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : How to Spend a Certain Vacation) shipped alongside the final volume. The novels will get a side-story series, with the first part slated for release in 2026.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.