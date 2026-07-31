Garena Free Fire Game's Free Fire Daybreak Anime Previews Story in Trailer

Anime adaptation of 3rd-person shooter battle royale game debuts in spring 2027

Kadokawa and Garena Online Private Limited began streaming a promotional video on Saturday for Free Fire Daybreak , the television anime adaptation of Singaporean game developer and publisher Garena 's Garena Free Fire battle royale shooting game. The trailer previews the story and features the characters Kelly, Hayato, and Moco:

The companies describe the story:

In the near-future city of New Dawn, ruled by the powerful Horizon Corporation, 16-year-old Kelly becomes entangled in the experimental "Project Bloom" and awakens “Limit Break”, an extraordinary ability capable of unlocking anything that has been sealed away. As fragments of her past begin to resurface, Kelly joins newfound allies to uncover the conspiracy surrounding Horizon Corporation and confront the forces threatening the future of New Dawn. What fate lies ahead?

Image via Free Fire Daybreak anime's X/Twitter account © Garena, KADOKAWA HOLDINGS ASIA/Free Fire Anime Project.

The anime will debut in spring 2027.

Ken Takahashi ( Ragna Crimson , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya ) is directing the anime. Japanese studio Candy Box ( Blue Archive The Animation , Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! ) is producing the anime. Sus4 Inc. ( Ragna Crimson ) is producing the music.

The anime is planned to be broadcast and streamed worldwide. Kadokawa and Garena are co-producing the anime. Kadokawa 's Kadokawa Qingyu subsidiary is the production manager.

Garena Free Fire is a third-person shooter game. Like other games in the battle royale genre, players are dropped into a large island alongside dozens of other players, collecting supplies and weapons as they go. The objective of the game is to be the last person standing, varying strategies between actively hunting down other players, or attempting to hide as other players eliminate each other.

Garena debuted Garena Free Fire in December 2017. Sensor Tower's data.ai website puts the game as the world's most downloaded mobile game from 2019 to 2021, and the most downloaded mobile battle royale in 2022 and 2023. The game had 100 million daily active users in February 2024.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.