KAIST Develops World's 1st XR Webtoon Platform That Brings Comics Into Real World

ComiXR platform enables users to place 3D characters, speech bubbles, sound effects in physical space

Image via KAIST's website © KAIST

Researchers at KAIST, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, announced on July 21 that they have developed what they describe as the world's first extended reality (XR) platform for webtoons, allowing readers to experience and even create comics within real-world environments instead of on a smartphone screen.

The research team, led by Ian Oakley of KAIST's School of Electrical Engineering, introduced ComiXR, an open-source platform designed for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) experiences. The findings were presented at the ACM Designing Interactive Systems Conference (DIS) 2026.

Using Meta Quest Pro, ComiXR enables users to place 3D characters, speech bubbles, and sound effects throughout a physical space, transforming traditional comics into immersive experiences. Participants in the study preferred layouts that utilized real-world depth rather than simply displaying comic pages in virtual space. The platform also incorporates eye tracking to reveal dialogue only when readers focus on specific characters, helping prevent accidental spoilers.

The researchers also demonstrated features such as facial expression-triggered visual effects and haptic feedback that simulates sensations like a character's heartbeat. Based on user testing, the team proposed four design concepts for XR comics: Panel Gallery, Pop-up, Around Comic, and Inclusive ComiX, the latter aimed at improving accessibility for readers with visual impairments.

The researchers envision XR comics as a complementary medium for exhibitions, education, and immersive storytelling rather than a replacement for conventional smartphone webtoons. ComiXR has been released as an open-source platform for public use.

Source: KAIST's press release