News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 26-August 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
Genshiken, Re:Zero Season 3 anime; Luca, the Dragon Vet, Liste Rouge manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Genshiken: Season One + OVA Collection BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$49.99
|July 28
|Girls' Last Tour: Complete Collection BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|July 28
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|July 28
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Limited Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|July 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 13th Footprint Graphic Novel (GN) 3 (hardcoer)Please
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|July 28
|300 New Days With You GNCite
|Tokyopop
|US$15.99
|July 28
|Adachi and Shimamura GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Almark GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 22Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|July 28
|The Bubble Love of the Mermaid GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Bungo Stray Dogs GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Chained Soldier GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Clumsy Kiss GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|July 28
|The Crow's Ballad at Dawn GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 28
|D.N.Angel New Edition GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$22.00
|July 28
|Deep 3 GN 3Please
|Noir Caesar
|US$16.99
|July 28
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Manga: Book of Heartslabyul GNs 1-4Please
|Random House
|US$14.00 each
|July 28
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 28
|Fruit of the Underworld GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|July 28
|Futari Switch GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 28
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 28
|The Heroic Tale of the Villainous Prince GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Hit Me Hard With Desire GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|July 28
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 5Please
|Kodanhsa USA
|US$15.99
|July 28
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 28
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 8 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|July 28
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|July 28
|Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Liar Liar GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|July 28
|Liste Rouge GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Loving Moon Dog GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 28
|Luca, the Dragon Vet GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Magic Doctor Rex’s Perverted Medical Record GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|July 28
|My New Life as a Cat GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Now That We Draw GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 28
|The Oblivious Girl and the Maidenly Man GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 28
|Omega Megaera GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 28
|On-the-Job Training GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|July 28
|Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 31Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$23.99
|July 28
|Seeds of Anxiety GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 28
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Super Ball Girls GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 28
|That's Not Love GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 28
|They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 28
|Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|July 28
|Uncle From Another World GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 28
|A Witch's Life in Mongol GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 28
|Wonder Boy GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$40.00
|July 28
|WONDER CATS GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 13th Footprint GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|300 New Days With You GNCite
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Adachi and Shimamura GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Almark GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 28
|The Ancient Magus Bride GN 22Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|The Bubble Love of the Mermaid GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Bungo Stray Dogs GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Chained Soldier GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Clumsy Kiss GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Cooking with Wild Game GN 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
|The Crow's Ballad at Dawn GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|D.N.Angel New Edition GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Deep 3 GN 3Please
|Noir Caesar
|US$9.99
|July 28
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Manga: Book of Heartslabyul GNs 1-4Please
|Random House
|US$9.99 each
|July 28
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Fruit of the Underworld GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|July 28
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
|Futari Switch GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|The Great Snake's Bride GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|The Heroic Tale of the Villainous Prince GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Hit Me Hard With Desire GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|July 28
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 28
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 28
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 28
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 28
|Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Liar Liar GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Liste Rouge GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Loving Moon Dog GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Luca, the Dragon Vet GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 28
|Magic Doctor Rex’s Perverted Medical Record GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Magic Doctor Rex’s Perverted Medical Record GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Me & Roboco GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 28
|My Death-Defying Dog: Man's Best Friend, World's Best Savior GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
|My New Life as a Cat GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Now That We Draw GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|The Oblivious Girl and the Maidenly Man GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Old Knight, New Post: From Retiree to Her Majesty's Blade GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
|Omega Megaera GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 28
|On-the-Job Training GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Only My Psycho GNPlease
|KUMA
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
|Renjoh Desperado GN 1Please
|Denpa
|US$7.99
|July 28
|Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 29
|Seeds of Anxiety GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Super Ball Girls GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|That's Not Love GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 28
|They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Uncle From Another World GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|A Witch's Life in Mongol GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Wonder Boy GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|July 28
|WONDER CATS GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 28
|History of the Kingdom of Orcsen: How the Barbarian Orcish Nation Came to Burn Down the Peaceful Elfland Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 28
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 7 Part 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 28
|Sakamoto Days: Assassin's Method NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 28
|A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 30
|Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 31
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 23AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 27
|Sakamoto Days: Assassin's Method NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Saving a Weapon Shop from Bankruptcy after the Demon King's Defeat Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
|Starting on Hard Mode: God Levels, Got Problems Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 27
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
|Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 30
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 30
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 30
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 30
|Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 30
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Culdcept The First PC gameCite
|City Connection
|US$29.99
|July 29
|Truxton Extreme Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Clear River Games
|US$24.99
|July 30
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Castle in the Sky Film Comic: All-in-One Edition Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$30.00
|July 28
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.