North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 26-August 1

More than just alcohol, this anime indulges in a cinematic style that makes for an absolutely sublime watch.

― On paper, Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk sounds like a very tired concept: another round of cute girls going to tourist destinations together, with globs of yuri mixed in for some additional flavoring. And let's 80 proof it by making alcohol a gimmick here. In the wrong hands, this ...