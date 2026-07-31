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North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 26-August 1

posted on by Alex Mateo
Genshiken, Re:Zero Season 3 anime; Luca, the Dragon Vet, Liste Rouge manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Genshiken: Season One + OVA Collection BDPlease Media Blasters US$49.99 July 28
Girls' Last Tour: Complete Collection BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 July 28
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 July 28
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 July 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 13th Footprint Graphic Novel (GN) 3 (hardcoer)Please Yen Press US$18.00 July 28
300 New Days With You GNCite Tokyopop US$15.99 July 28
Adachi and Shimamura GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Almark GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 22Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 July 28
The Bubble Love of the Mermaid GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 27Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Chained Soldier GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Clumsy Kiss GNPlease Yen Press US$18.00 July 28
The Crow's Ballad at Dawn GNPlease Yen Press US$16.00 July 28
D.N.Angel New Edition GN 3Please Yen Press US$22.00 July 28
Deep 3 GN 3Please Noir Caesar US$16.99 July 28
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Manga: Book of Heartslabyul GNs 1-4Please Random House US$14.00 each July 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 28
Fruit of the Underworld GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 July 28
Futari Switch GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 28
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
The Great Snake's Bride GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 28
The Heroic Tale of the Villainous Prince GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Hit Me Hard With Desire GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 July 28
I Have a Crush at Work GN 5Please Kodanhsa USA US$15.99 July 28
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 28
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 8 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 July 28
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 4Please Vertical US$13.95 July 28
Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Liar Liar GN 4Please Yen Press US$14.00 July 28
Liste Rouge GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Loving Moon Dog GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 28
Luca, the Dragon Vet GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 28
Magic Doctor Rex’s Perverted Medical Record GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.00 July 28
My New Life as a Cat GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Now That We Draw GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 28
The Oblivious Girl and the Maidenly Man GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 28
Omega Megaera GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 28
On-the-Job Training GN 2Please Tokyopop US$14.99 July 28
Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Saint Young Men Omnibus GN 31Please Kodansha USA US$23.99 July 28
Seeds of Anxiety GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Shangri-La Frontier GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 28
The Shiunji Family Children GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Super Ball Girls GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 28
That's Not Love GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 28
They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 28
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 July 28
Uncle From Another World GN 13Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 28
A Witch's Life in Mongol GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 28
Wonder Boy GN 2 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$40.00 July 28
WONDER CATS GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 July 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 13th Footprint GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
300 New Days With You GNCite Tokyopop US$9.99 July 28
Adachi and Shimamura GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Almark GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 28
The Ancient Magus Bride GN 22Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
The Bubble Love of the Mermaid GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 27Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Chained Soldier GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Clumsy Kiss GNPlease Yen Press US$9.99 July 28
Cooking with Wild Game GN 13Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
The Crow's Ballad at Dawn GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
D.N.Angel New Edition GN 3Please Yen Press US$9.99 July 28
Dance in the Vampire Bund: Age of Scarlet Order GN 18Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Deep 3 GN 3Please Noir Caesar US$9.99 July 28
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Manga: Book of Heartslabyul GNs 1-4Please Random House US$9.99 each July 28
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
Fruit of the Underworld GN 2Please Vertical US$8.99 July 28
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
Futari Switch GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
The Great Snake's Bride GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
The Heroic Tale of the Villainous Prince GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Hit Me Hard With Desire GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 July 28
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 28
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 28
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 8Please Viz Media US$16.99 July 28
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 28
Li’l Miss Vampire Can’t Suck Right GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Liar Liar GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Liste Rouge GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Loving Moon Dog GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
Luca, the Dragon Vet GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 28
Magic Doctor Rex’s Perverted Medical Record GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Magic Doctor Rex’s Perverted Medical Record GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Me & Roboco GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 28
Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 28
My Death-Defying Dog: Man's Best Friend, World's Best Savior GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
My New Life as a Cat GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
Now That We Draw GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
The Oblivious Girl and the Maidenly Man GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
Old Knight, New Post: From Retiree to Her Majesty's Blade GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
Omega Megaera GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 28
On-the-Job Training GN 2Please Tokyopop US$9.99 July 28
Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Only My Psycho GNPlease KUMA US$9.99 July 28
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
Renjoh Desperado GN 1Please Denpa US$7.99 July 28
Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 29
Seeds of Anxiety GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
The Shiunji Family Children GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 28
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Super Ball Girls GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
That's Not Love GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 28
They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Uncle From Another World GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
A Witch's Life in Mongol GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 28
Wonder Boy GN 2Please Yen Press US$19.99 July 28
WONDER CATS GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 28
History of the Kingdom of Orcsen: How the Barbarian Orcish Nation Came to Burn Down the Peaceful Elfland Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 July 28
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 7 Part 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 July 28
Sakamoto Days: Assassin's Method NovelPlease Viz Media US$11.99 July 28
A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 30
Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 31
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 23AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 27
Sakamoto Days: Assassin's Method NovelPlease Viz Media US$6.99 July 28
Saving a Weapon Shop from Bankruptcy after the Demon King's Defeat Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30
Starting on Hard Mode: God Levels, Got Problems Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 27
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30
Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 30
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 30
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 July 30
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$24.99 July 30
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 30

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Culdcept The First PC gameCite City Connection US$29.99 July 29
Truxton Extreme Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Clear River Games US$24.99 July 30

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Castle in the Sky Film Comic: All-in-One Edition Book (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$30.00 July 28


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 19-25
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