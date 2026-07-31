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Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Visual, October 4 Debut

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Takuya Eguchi, Yūki Kaji, Ayumu Murase join cast

The official website for the television anime of Tsutomu's Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. (Older Men Like Cute Things) manga revealed the anime's October 4 debut, key visual, and more cast on Friday.

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Image via Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. anime's website
©ツトム・COMICポラリス／おじカワ製作委員会

Additional cast members include:

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX on October 4 at 10:00 p.m., and will air later that evening on BS Asahi and on YTV on October 5.

The anime stars:

Tomoe Makino (The Moon on a Rainy NightKotaro Lives AlonePlease Put Them On, Takamine-san!) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Yū Satō (Kotaro Lives Alone; Sorairo UtilityPlease Put Them On, Takamine-san!) is in charge of series compositions. Tomomi Kimura (Kotaro Lives Alone) is designing the characters. Takamasa Nakakuki is the art director, while Akira Hashigami is the color key artist. Tomoya Hosaka is the director of photography, while Kiyomi Yamada is the editor. Fumihiko Ōtera is the sound director, and Magic Capsule is credited for sound production. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music. YTE is credited for music production, and Futokoro Gatana is credited for music production assistance.

The manga centers on Mitsutaka Oji, a 40-year-old man who by all appearances is attractive and cool and is excellent at his job. However, he has a secret: he absolutely loves small and cute things. The comedy manga follows his everyday life.

Tsutomu launched the manga on Flex Comics' Comic Polis service in July 2017. Flex Comics released the 11th compiled volume on February 14. The 12th volume will ship on August 7. The 13th volume, listed as the final volume, will ship on October 15.

The manga previously inspired a live-action television adaptation in 2020.

Source: Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. anime's website via Ota-Suke

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