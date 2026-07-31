Omoi Announces Exclusive Digital Release of Shinji Wada's Delinquent Detective: Sukeban Deka Manga This Fall

Digital manga publisher Omoi announced on Friday during its industry panel at Otakon 2026 the exclusive digital release of Shinji Wada 's Delinquent Detective : Sukeban Deka shojo manga on its Omoi : Manga Reader app this fall. Omoi also announced that it will add 54 manga titles from Kodansha that can be purchased in volumes.

Image courtesy of Omoi

Omoi describes Delinquent Detective : Sukeban Deka manga's story:

The legendary shojo crime thriller Sukeban Deka will be available in English for the very first time, coming this fall exclusively to Omoi ! Saki Asamiya is a fearsome high school delinquent imprisoned in an inescapable juvenile detention center. Her chance at freedom comes when she accepts a deal from the police: infiltrate Japan's elite schools to investigate crimes the cops can't touch, and her mother will be spared from execution. Undercover as a regular student, Saki sets off to unmask criminal conspiracies, wielding a custom steel yo-yo as she faces off against corrupt teachers and scheming students. Experience the classic shojo manga that inspired the beloved live action Sukeban Deka series and influenced generations of anime and manga, including Kill la Kill !

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film. Two manga based on the original series launched in 2021. Saori Muronaga 's Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka ( Sukeban Deka who leapt through time ) manga launched in January 2021, and ended in 2023. Ashibi Fukui 's Re: Sukeban Deka manga, a remake of the original Showa era manga set in the Reiwa era, launched in February 2021, and ended in July 2025.

Omoi will add the following Kodansha titles in its catalog, with early volumes from six titles available now:

All Kodansha titles are available for volume purchase, and Omoi Premium members get 20% off in all volume purchases.

Source: Press release