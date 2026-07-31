Rafal Jaki, Machine Gamu Launch Brain Alive Manga With Planned English Release This Fall

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners executive producer Rafał Jaki announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday he and artist MACHINE GAMU have launched the Brain Alive manga on Kadokawa 's KadoComi website.

Image courtesy of Rafal Jaki

Jaki additionally posted a Google Drive link where the pilot chapter is available to read for free in English.

The manga's digital English serialization will debut this fall, but Jaki stated "we got permission to publish the English pilot now with the Japanese serialization starting today."

Jaki describes the manga:

“Brain Alive” tells a story about a father trying to save his comatose son after an accident. Daniel magically enters his son's dreams and has to fight Slavic beasts and Japanese yokai to wake him up before it's too late. It's my love letter to Inception and Soulsborne games.

Kadokawa posted a trailer for the manga on Friday, and Jaki posted an English version of the trailer on X/ Twitter .

Pilot chapter for my and @machinegamu new manga is now available!



Link: https://t.co/YBdwGSR0fo



“Brain Alive” tells a story about a father trying to save his comatose son after an accident. Daniel magically enters his son's dreams and has to fight Slavic beasts and Japanese… pic.twitter.com/nkv0Iitz8D — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) July 31, 2026

Jaki launched the No\Name manga with art by MACHINE GAMU in July 2024, after debuting a one-shot manga for "No\Name" on Shonen Jump+ and MANGA Plus in January 2024. The manga ended in February 2025. Shueisha published the second and final volume in Japan in April 2025. MANGA Plus also published the serialized manga in English.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , the anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game, debuted on Netflix in September 2022. The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 anime will debut this fall.

Source: E-mail correspondence