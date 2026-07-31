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The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World TV Anime's 2nd Season Reveals More Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The website for the second season of the television anime based on Nana Mikoshiba's The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (Hyōken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu - Sekai Saikyō no Majutsushi de Aru Shōnen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ga Nyūgaku Suru) light novel series revealed a teaser promotional video on Friday along with more cast members.
The anime will debut in October and will air on TBS and BS11.
The staff also revealed character designs and some new cast members.
Miyu Kubota will voice Elisa Griffith. Kubota is replacing Nana Harumura, who retired from voice acting in January due to health reasons.
The returning cast includes:
- Junya Enoki as Ray White
- Iori Saeki as Amelia Ros
- Akira Sekine as Ariane Olgren
- Azumi Waki as Rebecca Bradley
- Kaede Hondo as Clarisse Cleveland
- Yūichirō Umehara as Evi Armstrong
Masahiro Takata is returning to direct the anime, and is also returning to write and oversee the series scripts, and serve as sound director. Zero-G is now animating the series (Cloud Hearts animated the first season). Other scriptwriters include Tomoko Shinozuka (returning from the first season) and Takahito Ōnishi (Whisper Me a Love Song, My Happy Marriage). Mariko Kawamoto (Magica Wars) is the new character designer, replacing Makoto Shimojima.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director, Backgrounds: david production
- Art Setting: Junichirō Nishikawa
- Color Design: Fuyuto Muraguchi
- 3D: Cre-p Co., Ltd.
- Director of Photography: Tomomi Saitō
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
- Music: Tatsuhiko Saiki, Natsumi Tabuchi
- Music Production: Nichion
- Animation Producer: Takuji Obayashi
- Production Desk: Shōji Yamada
The first season of the television anime premiered in January 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.
Mikoshiba's original story launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. The light novel series debuted in July 2020, with illustrations by Riko Korie. Kodansha publishes the light novels in print in Japan.
Norihito Sasaki's manga adaptation launched on Magazine Pocket in June 2020, and ended in January 2024. The manga's 16th and final volume shipped in April 2024.
Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
The Arnold Academy of Magic is a school for the elite...and Ray White is just your ordinary guy. In fact, he doesn't seem particularly skilled with magic at all, and is a bit of a klutz. Which is why he has nothing to do with the rumor that one of the great magicians, the Iceblade Sorcerer, is a member of the incoming class...right?
A Hyōken no Majutsushi ga Sekai wo Suberu II: Sekai Saikyō no Majutsushi de Aru Shōnen wa, Majutsu Gakuin ga Nyūgaku Suru sequel manga launched on May 27. Nao Kagami illustrates the manga and Ishiya Ōgane is in charge of composition. Niconico Manga publishes the manga under Kodansha's "Suiyōbi no Sirius" label.
Sources: The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World anime's website, Comic Natalie