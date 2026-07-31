The Lonely Snow Widow and the Cursed Ring TV Anime Reveals October Debut, OceanVeil Streaming, Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of artist Puuzaki Puuna 's (also known as Puu no Puupuupuu or Zeroshiki Kōichi) adult dōjin manga The Shy Snow Woman and the Cursed Ring ( Hitozukiai ga Nigate na Mibōjin no Yuki Onna-san to Noroi no Yubiwa ) revealed on Friday the anime will air in October in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

OceanVeil will stream the series this fall. The anime's English title, The Lonely Snow Widow and the Cursed Ring , differs slightly from the manga's English title.

The website also revealed the show's staff and main cast. Kazuomi Koga is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki is overseeing the series scripts, Minakyawa Akapiv is the character designer, and Miyako Nishida is the chief animation director.

Other staff members include:

The anime will star: Harumichi Shidō as Satoru Takahashi, Rikka Kitami as Mifuyu Yukino, and Sara Ayumi as Kaede Kiryuin.

The anime's website describes the story:

It's the modern world, where humans, yokai, and various other races coexist... One day, Satoru—who works as the apartment manager—ends up angering his secret crush, Mifuyu, a snow woman who lives in the same building. Eager to make amends, he uses a mysterious ring that is said to help in communicating with yokai. However, he finds himself hotly pursued by Mifuyu, who has suddenly become extremely forward. A socially aloof widowed snow woman and a young adult male who wants to support her. What awaits them at the end of their repeated physical encounters, fueled by the ring's power…?

Puuzaki Puuna claimed in the anime's announcement that this will be the first time an adult dōjin manga will be adapted directly into a TV anime without first having a separate commercial version (though there are numerous anime adaptations of adult dōjin manga into long-running adult anime, but they are all OVAs).

Puuzaki Puuna revealed in a comment that the television anime will have an original story different from the original manga.

The manga so far has two all-color volumes. Irodori Comics released both (Warning: Links are NSFW) volumes of the manga in English. Coolmic is also releasing the manga digitally in English.

The manga centers on a landlord who find a ring that can control creatures such as yōkai, and he uses it on a snow woman living in one of the apartments.