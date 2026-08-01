FuRyu Releases Trailers, Demos for Crymelight, Anomalith Games

FuRyu revealed new trailers on Saturday for both its CRYMELIGHT game and ANOMALITH game. FuRyu also released limited-time playable demos for both games on Steam . The demos are available from July 31 at 12:00 p.m. EDT through August 9 at 10:59 a.m. EDT to coincide with the "Six One Demo Days" Steam event.

CRYMELIGHT is the latest installment in its CRY series of "dark bishōjo action" game series that includes the CRYSTAR game and the CRYMACHINA action role-playing game.

The game is a roguelike that will launch on November 5 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam . A deluxe edition of the game includes six DLC items, a digital artbook, and a digital album with 11 soundtrack songs and three voice drama tracks.

FuRyu describes the game:

Following the events of 2019's CRYSTAR and 2023's CRYMACHINA, CRYMELIGHT follows a young girl known only as “Alice” after she wakes up with no memories of her past and discovers she must journey to the lowest layer of Purgatory to earn her “Rebirth.” Alice must set out from the Tea Party Hall, defeat enemies born from the depths of madness, and confess and confront the sins she has committed, undergoing immense emotional growth in the process.

In the game, players travel between the "Wonderland" realm and "The Tea Party" realm. "Wonderland" is a prison where souls of the dead are held captive, and "The Tea Party" is a sanctuary that offers "respite to young girls burdened by their sins."

Naoki Hisaya is the plot and story supervisor, and is returning from previous entries in the CRY series. Other returning staff members from previous entries include composer Sakuzyo and animator RIRI Yamashita . YOGISYA is the character designer.

ANOMALITH is an anomaly horror survival game, and FuRyu will release the game for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on October 29. Winning Entertainment Group (formerly Natsume Atari) is developing the game.

The company describes the game:

The year 19**; Spatial anomalies known as “Otherworlds” have appeared without warning. The government's “Danger Zone Countermeasures Office” has been unsuccessful in repelling the threat and determining its origin. Players take control of investigator Reona Minazuki, who has been awakened from a 10-year slumber inside an anomaly known as the “Sarcophogus” and acquired a keen sensitivity to the Otherworlds. Working alongside her colleagues and commanding officers, Reona strives not only to protect humanity but help a dear friend.

Humanity Has Declined creator Romeo Tanaka is writing the scenario, Elden Ring and Witch Hat Atelier composer Yuka Kitamura is composing the soundtrack, and MON ( NisiOisin 's Legends series) is designing the characters.

Source: Press release