FX Fighter Kurumi-chan TV Anime Reveals October Debut, More Cast

Key visual, ending theme also revealed

Kadokawa revealed the October debut and key visual on Saturday for the television anime of storywriter Demunyan and artist Daisuki Tansan 's FX Fighter Kurumi-chan ( FX Senshi Kurumi-chan ) manga. The company also revealed a promo video for the visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会

Additionally, Kadokawa revealed the ending theme song information and more cast. Aina Suzuki as her character Kurumi Fukuga will perform the ending theme song "$・¥・€."

New cast members include:

Asami Seto as Mochiko Kogane

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会

Ayasa Itō as Mebuki Yamashi

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会

Miho Okasaki as Yasuko Takane

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会

) is directing the anime at) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts.) is the character designer, and) is composing the music.

Aina Suzuki will star in the anime as Kurumi Fukuga.

The manga centers on Kurumi Fukuka, a college student who will make her debut on the foreign exchange market in order to recover the 20 million yen (about US$126,000) her late mother lost in that market. She believes that it will be easy to get back that money, and with that goal in mind, she jumps into a world where things can turn from heaven to hell in an instant. Unrealized losses and loss-cutting, a racing heart that won't stop... Despite this, she wants to buy, sell, and earn. She is joined by other "FX fighters," and the market heats up. Kurumi continues to play a cute and slightly dangerous money game as charts swing back and forth. Can Kurumi and her friends survive in this raging world?

The duo launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in February 2021. Kadokawa released the ninth volume in Japan on January 22.



Source: Press release





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