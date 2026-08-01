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FX Fighter Kurumi-chan TV Anime Reveals October Debut, More Cast

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Key visual, ending theme also revealed

Kadokawa revealed the October debut and key visual on Saturday for the television anime of storywriter Demunyan and artist Daisuki Tansan's FX Fighter Kurumi-chan (FX Senshi Kurumi-chan) manga. The company also revealed a promo video for the visual.

Key visual for FX Fighter Kurumi-chan
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会

Additionally, Kadokawa revealed the ending theme song information and more cast. Aina Suzuki as her character Kurumi Fukuga will perform the ending theme song "$・¥・€."

New cast members include:

Asami Seto as Mochiko Kogane
Character design for Mochiko Kogane
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会
Ayasa Itō as Mebuki Yamashi
Character design for Mebuki Yamashi
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会
Miho Okasaki as Yasuko Takane
Character design for Yasuko Takane
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会

main-teaser-visual
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
©でむにゃん・炭酸だいすき/KADOKAWA/「FX戦士くるみちゃん」製作委員会
Yūki Ogawa (Ōya-san wa Shishunki!, Mieruko-chan, Miru Tights) is directing the anime at Passione. Kenta Ihara (Blue Miburo, Sentenced to Be a Hero) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Kazuyuki Ueda (BanG Dream! (TV 2), Love Flops, Hinako Note) is the character designer, and Takurō Iga (Oshi no Ko, Trillion Game) is composing the music.

Aina Suzuki will star in the anime as Kurumi Fukuga.

The manga centers on Kurumi Fukuka, a college student who will make her debut on the foreign exchange market in order to recover the 20 million yen (about US$126,000) her late mother lost in that market. She believes that it will be easy to get back that money, and with that goal in mind, she jumps into a world where things can turn from heaven to hell in an instant. Unrealized losses and loss-cutting, a racing heart that won't stop... Despite this, she wants to buy, sell, and earn. She is joined by other "FX fighters," and the market heats up. Kurumi continues to play a cute and slightly dangerous money game as charts swing back and forth. Can Kurumi and her friends survive in this raging world?

The duo launched the manga in Kadokawa's Comic Flapper magazine in February 2021. Kadokawa released the ninth volume in Japan on January 22.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
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