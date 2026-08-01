Shinobi Nexus: Senran Kagura to launch this year

Marvelous and Honey∞Parade Games revealed on Friday the title and a video for their previously announced new smartphone game in the Senran Kagura franchise. The game is titled Shinobi Nexus: Senran Kagura . The game will launch for iOS and Android and for PC via DMM Games this year. Pre-registration is available now for DMM Games and on the App Store, and will be available on Google Play in the coming days.

Image via Shinobi Nexus: Senran Kagura game's X/Twitter account © Marvelous Inc. © HONEY PARADE GAMES Inc.

The "hyper shinobi battle" game features character designs by Nan Yaegashi . The game will be free to play with optional paid in-game items.

The new game is set three years after the events of the Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link smartphone game with a new cast of Shinobi girls at a new school.

Marvelous and Honey∞Parade Games' Shinobi Master Senran Kagura New Link smartphone game launched in November 2017 and ended service in May 2025. The game then transitioned to an offline version.

Marvelous established the Honey∞Parade Games subsidiary in May 2017 to focus on the production and promotion of the Senran Kagura series.

The latest console game in the franchise is a crossover game with Compile Heart 's Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise. Compile Heart 's Neptunia x Senran Kagura : Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ) crossover action RPG launched in October 2021 for PlayStation 4, and then launched for Nintendo Switch in April 2022, and on PC via Steam in May 2022.