News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon Raiders debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: July 20-26
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Splatoon Raiders
|Nintendo
|July 23
|474,684
|474,684
|2
|NSw
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|Nintendo
|July 2
|78,355
|674,592
|3
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|23,468
|1,500,025
|4
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|Konami
|June 11
|7,227
|183,236
|5
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|6,661
|3,000,749
|6
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|5,796
|1,092,495
|7
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|5,578
|60,517
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,106
|4,245,173
|9
|NSw
|Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō!
|Konami
|July 2
|3,961
|68,398
|10
|PS5
|eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026
|Konami
|July 16
|3,915
|24,576
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,020
|4,560,720
|12
|NSw
|Yog-Sothoth's Yard
|Shochiku Games
|July 23
|2,982
|2,982
|13
|NSw 2
|Star Fox
|Nintendo
|June 25
|2,940
|64,736
|14
|NSw
|Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken Memorial Vacation
|MAGES.
|July 23
|2,879
|2,879
|15
|NSw
|Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu-
|Nihon Falcom
|July 16
|2,451
|17,882
|16
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,446
|5,934,080
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,361
|8,458,979
|18
|NSw 2
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|2,339
|21,092
|19
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|2,311
|6,592,242
|20
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|2,235
|79,837
Source: Famitsu