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Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Splatoon Raiders debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: July 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2 Splatoon Raiders Nintendo July 23 474,684 474,684
2NSw Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo July 2 78,355 674,592
3NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 23,468 1,500,025
4NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Konami June 11 7,227 183,236
5NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 6,661 3,000,749
6NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 5,796 1,092,495
7NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 5,578 60,517
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,106 4,245,173
9NSw Ganbare Goemon Daishūgō! Konami July 2 3,961 68,398
10PS5 eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 Konami July 16 3,915 24,576
11NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,020 4,560,720
12NSwYog-Sothoth's Yard Shochiku Games July 23 2,982 2,982
13NSw 2 Star Fox Nintendo June 25 2,940 64,736
14NSw Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken Memorial Vacation MAGES. July 23 2,879 2,879
15NSw Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu- Nihon Falcom July 16 2,451 17,882
16NSwSuper Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,446 5,934,080
17NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,361 8,458,979
18NSw 2 Digimon Story: Time Stranger Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 2,339 21,092
19NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 2,311 6,592,242
20NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 2,235 79,837

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 13-19
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