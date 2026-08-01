Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 20-26

The first episode of the new live-action series based on Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.4% rating.

The Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers anime film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.

Kiyotaka Oshiyama and Studio Durian 's anime film of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Look Back manga aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, July 25 at 8:02 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)