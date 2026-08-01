News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The first episode of the new live-action series based on Tohru Fujisawa's GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.4% rating.
The Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers anime film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.
Kiyotaka Oshiyama and Studio Durian's anime film of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back manga aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, July 25 at 8:02 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 26 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 25 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 26 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|July 24 (Fri)
|23:05
|30 min.
|The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
|TBS
|July 26 (Sun)
|23:55
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|July 25 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 25 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|The Elusive Samurai (season 2)
|Fuji TV
|July 24 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman (season 2)
|TV Asahi
|July 22 (Wed)
|23:51
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast
|Fuji TV
|July 26 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|July 26 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 25 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 25 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)