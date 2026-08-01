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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, Elusive Samurai make list

The first episode of the new live-action series based on Tohru Fujisawa's GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, July 20 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.4% rating.

The Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers anime film aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 1.7% rating.

Kiyotaka Oshiyama and Studio Durian's anime film of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back manga aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, July 25 at 8:02 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 26 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.5
Detective Conan NTV July 25 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 26 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.6
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV July 24 (Fri) 23:05 30 min.
2.9
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch TBS July 26 (Sun) 23:55 30 min.
2.7
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV July 25 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.3
Doraemon TV Asahi July 25 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.2
The Elusive Samurai (season 2) Fuji TV July 24 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
2.2
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman (season 2) TV Asahi July 22 (Wed) 23:51 30 min.
2.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV July 26 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.1
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi July 26 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 25 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 25 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.3

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 13-19
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