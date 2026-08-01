Just Like Mona Lisa Anime's Teaser Unveils Lead Cast Member, Staff

The staff for the television anime of Tsumuji Yoshimura 's Just Like Mona Lisa ( Seibetsu "Mona Lisa" no Kimi e. ) manga revealed a teaser promotional video, lead cast member, and the main staff on Saturday.

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Chika Anzai is starring as Hinase.

Kana Shundo ( Apocalypse Hotel ) is directing the series at SHAFT with CyberAgent managing production. Nobuhiro Sugiyama ( Arakawa Under the Bridge , March comes in like a lion ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Yūki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Medalist ) is composing the music.

The anime held a stage panel at the ANImagic convention on Saturday where the staff made the announcement. ( ANImagic is taking place at Mannheim, Germany from July 31 to August 2.)

Image courtesy of CyberAgent ©Tsumuji Yoshimura/SQUARE ENIX,Just Like Mona Lisa Partners

CyberAgent describes the manga's story:

What if everyone were born genderless, who would you fall in love with? The highly anticipated TV anime adaptation of Just Like Mona Lisa by Tsumuji Yoshimura , a series that has surpassed a cumulative 1 million copies sold, is finally here. Hinase, the main character who continues to live genderless. Childhood friends Ritsu and Shiori, who have already chosen theirs. What is "love"? What does it mean to have something you want to cherish above all else? Their classmates and the adults around them struggle and hesitate alongside them, weaving the story together. What choice will Hinase make?

Yoshimura debuted the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in May 2018, and ended it in its 10th compiled book volume in December 2022. Square Enix publishes the manga in English digitally through its Manga UP! Global website, and in print through Square Enix Manga & Books , which published the 10th volume on May 19. The manga is also available digitally in BookWalker .

