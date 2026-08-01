New Digimon Anime Project to Air in 2027

Franchise celebrates 30th anniversary next year

The staff for the Digimon franchise's anime series announced on Saturday that a new anime project is launching for broadcast next year.

Also as part of the 30th anniversary celebration, Fuji TV will begin airing the favorite episodes from the first four Digimon anime, as voted by fans from around the world, on October 4 at 9:00 a.m. (October 3 at 7:00 p.m. EDT).

DIGIMON BEATBREAK , the new television anime for the Digimon franchise, began its "Kyō Arc" with the anime's 38th episode on July 12. The anime premiered on Fuji TV and other channels on October 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The first Digital Monster digital pet toys went on sale in 1997, and the first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001. The 50-episode Digimon Frontier anime aired in Japan from April 2002 to March 2003. The Digimon Ghost Game anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 68th episode in March 2023.

