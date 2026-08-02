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Chained Soldier TV Anime Gets 3rd Season
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The special event for the second season of the television anime of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura's Chained Soldier (Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga on Sunday announced that the series' third season is in the works, and revealed an announcement video and visual.
The second season's character designer Keiya Nakano also drew an illustration to celebrate the third season announcement:The second season premiered on January 8 on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, MBS, and AT-X. The show's "TV version" began streaming in Japan on ABEMA on January 8. A "reward version" of the show debuted on AnimeFesta, d Anime Store, and DMM TV on January 13. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
The cast includes:
- Sayuri Sadaoka as Riu Myouga
- Hina Kino as Saki Tokoroyama
- Anna Yamaki as Kaiko Itsuki
- Shiori Isawa as Tobera Azuma
- Yuna Nemoto as Homare Azuma
- Kaori Maeda as Maia Azuma
- Kana Hanazawa as Ren Yamashiro
- Kana Ichinose as Konomi Tatara
- Fairouz Ai as Mira Kamiunten
- Manaka Iwami as Bell Tsukiyono
- Fūka Izumi as Yakumo Ezo
- Yukana as Fubuki Azuma
The new season had a new staff and studio. Masafumi Tamura (The World's Finest Assassin, Ange Vierge, Wise Man's Grandchild) directed the second season anime at studio Passione and Hayabusa Film (Passione was originally announced as the sole animation studio for the new season), and Nakano (AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue, Loner Life in Another World, Keijo!!!!!!!!) designed the characters.
The anime's first season premiered in Japan in January 2024, and it aired on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, and MBS. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
Junji Nishimura (Ranma ½) was the first season's general director. Gorō Kuji (Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement-) directed the anime at Seven Arcs. Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) handled the series composition, and Ryōta Kanō and Akira Kindaichi (Bakugan Battle Planet) wrote the script. Hiroyuki Yoshii (Tawawa on Monday) designed the characters. Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan The Final Season) composed the music, and Chikako Yokota (The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods) was the sound director.
The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.
Takahiro (Akame ga KILL!) and Takemura (Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! manga) launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.
Sources: Chained Soldier franchise's X/Twitter account, Pony Canyon Anime's YouTube account