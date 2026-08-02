Crunchyroll to Stream Eleceed, FX Fighter Kurumi-chan, Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things, More Anime; English Dub for Sound! Euphonium

Image courtesy of Amuse Creative Studio © Jeho Son·ZHENA l WEBTOON ©「ELECEED」Animation Partners

Crunchyroll announced at the AnimagiC convention in Germany on Saturday it will stream the following anime series:

The service will stream ELECEED worldwide except in Japan and China. The anime was originally slated for a 2026 premiere but will now debut "in the beginning of" 2027.

Crunchyroll will stream FX Fighter Kurumi-chan in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. Kadokawa revealed earlier on Saturday the anime will debut in October.

Shangri-La Frontier season 3, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II, and The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life will be available in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II will debut in October and will air on TBS and BS11 .

The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life will debut in October.

Shangri-La Frontier season 3 will debut in January 2027.

Uncle’s Obsession with Cute Things will stream in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. The anime will debut on October 4.



He's a serious, capable, respected adult. He also cannot walk past anything cute 💕



Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things premieres October 2026 on Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/aewFA3sp8B — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 1, 2026

©武田綾乃・宝島社／『響け！』製作委員会

Crunchyroll

Additionally,announced it added the English-dubbed version ofseason 1 on Saturday. The company began streaming all 13 episodes plus a bonus episode at once with the dub.

The English dub cast includes:

Additional voices for the show include: Kira Buckland , Abigail Salcido , Lina Sanchez Hernandez , Zach Chaloux , Deenen Melody, Haley Veres , Evan Dean , Liam Coballes , Sydne Gernaat , Patrick Seitz , Erika Harlacher , Xanthe Huynh . Caden Shaffer , Evan Enguidanos , Ami Coulibaly , Jesse Ohara , and Katie Kleve .

The English dub staff includes:

The anime aired in 2015. Crunchyroll released the anime on Bu-ray Disc with an English dub in December 2024.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine), link 2 (Liam Dempsey)