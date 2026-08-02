News
Crunchyroll to Stream Eleceed, FX Fighter Kurumi-chan, Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things, More Anime; English Dub for Sound! Euphonium
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Crunchyroll announced at the AnimagiC convention in Germany on Saturday it will stream the following anime series:
- ELECEED (early 2027)
- FX Fighter Kurumi-chan (October)
- Shangri-La Frontier season 3 (January 2027)
- The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II (October)
- The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life (October)
- Uncle’s Obsession with Cute Things (October)
The service will stream ELECEED worldwide except in Japan and China. The anime was originally slated for a 2026 premiere but will now debut "in the beginning of" 2027.
Crunchyroll will stream FX Fighter Kurumi-chan in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. Kadokawa revealed earlier on Saturday the anime will debut in October.
Shangri-La Frontier season 3, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II, and The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life will be available in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World II will debut in October and will air on TBS and BS11.
The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life will debut in October.
Shangri-La Frontier season 3 will debut in January 2027.
Uncle’s Obsession with Cute Things will stream in: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. The anime will debut on October 4.
He's a serious, capable, respected adult. He also cannot walk past anything cute 💕— Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 1, 2026
Uncle's Obsession with Cute Things premieres October 2026 on Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/aewFA3sp8B
Additionally, Crunchyroll announced it added the English-dubbed version of Sound! Euphonium season 1 on Saturday. The company began streaming all 13 episodes plus a bonus episode at once with the dub.
The English dub cast includes:
- Erica Mendez as Kumiko Oumae
- Laura Post as Reina Kousaka
- Jennifer Losi as Hazuki Katou
- Kayli Mills as Sapphire Kawashima
- Deneen Melody as Aoi Saito
- Reba Buhr as Asuka Tanaka
- Robbie Daymond as Noboru Taki
- Allegra Clark as Haruka Ogasawara
- Christian La Monte as Shuichi Tsukamoto
- Ryan Bartley as Kaori Nakaseko
- Abby Espiritu as Shinobu Morita
- Sarah Williams as Natsuki Nakagawa
- Caden Shaffer as Hideri Noguchi
- Abby Espiritu as Junko Koshigawa
- Abby Espiritu as Azusa Sasaki
- Caden Shaffer as Chikao Takigawa
- Lina Sanchez Hernandez as Miyoko Oono
- Caden Shaffer as Yuudai Asai
- Patrick Seitz as Takuya Goto
- Lina Sanchez Hernandez as Sana Kasano
- Haley Veres as Michiyo Morimoto
- Abigail Salcido as Hiyoko Ueda
- Evan Dean as Junichi Takino
- Abby Espiritu as Hirone Torizuka
- Lauren Landa as Yoriko Souga
- Erika Harlacher as Tomoe Kabe
- Lina Sanchez Hernandez as Hisae Takano
- Lauren Landa as Riko Nagase
- Deneen Melody as Tsune Watanabe
- Abigail Salcido as Juri Sawada
- Erika Harlacher as Mei Taura
- Megan Harvey as Yuko Yoshikawa
- Erika Harlacher as Junna Inoue
- Haley Veres as Tsubame Kamaya
- Haley Veres as Mamiko Oumae
- Kira Buckland as Raimu Okamoto
- Erika Harlacher as Akiko Oumae
- Megan Harvey as Hiro Kahashi
- Haley Veres as Hiroe Hashi
- Dorothy Fahn as Michie Matsumoto
- Xanthe Huynh as Kiriko Miya
- Xanthe Huynh as Lala Hitomi
- Kira Buckland as Sakiko Suzuka
- Kira Buckland as Kotoko Himegami
- Xanthe Huynh as Mikino Oka
- Abigail Salcido as Rei Shima
- Kira Buckland as Akiko Yoshizawa
- Zach Chaloux as Narai "Knuckle" Tanabe
- Abby Espiritu as Yumina Ooguchi
- Xanthe Huynh as Sumiko Hirao
- Haley Veres as Mamiko Oumae
Additional voices for the show include: Kira Buckland, Abigail Salcido, Lina Sanchez Hernandez, Zach Chaloux, Deenen Melody, Haley Veres, Evan Dean, Liam Coballes, Sydne Gernaat, Patrick Seitz, Erika Harlacher, Xanthe Huynh. Caden Shaffer, Evan Enguidanos, Ami Coulibaly, Jesse Ohara, and Katie Kleve.
The English dub staff includes:
- Studio: VSI Los Angeles
- Director: Haley Veres
- Producer: Abigail Salcido
- Adapters: Alex Addy, Zeahna Young
- Mixer: Paul Zahnley
- Engineer: Noeha Rose
- Editor: Jonathan Abarca
The anime aired in 2015. Crunchyroll released the anime on Bu-ray Disc with an English dub in December 2024.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine), link 2 (Liam Dempsey)