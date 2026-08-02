Dark Gathering Manga Takes 1-Month Break

Manga returns in September

Image via Amazon Japan © Kenichi Kondō, Shueisha

The official X (formerly) account of'smagazine announced on Thursday that'smanga will go on hiatus and will not publish a new chapter in the magazine's September issue, which will ship on Tuesday. The manga is scheduled to return in the magazine's October issue, which will ship on September 4.

Kondō ( Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS manga) launched the manga in Jump SQ. in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on July 3. Viz Media licensed the manga and released the 18th volume on June 2. Viz Media describes the manga:

An unwilling magnet for the supernatural and a ghost-hunting little girl join forces to capture Japan's most terrifying and dangerous spirits. After a dangerous encounter with a malevolent spirit, Keitaro Gentoga wants nothing to do with the supernatural. Unfortunately for this reluctant ghost magnet, he's stuck helping Yayoi Hozuki, a strange young girl who's intent on capturing Japan's most terrifying ghosts and ghouls. Keitaro is ready to stop living as a shut-in. He's starting university. He's reconnecting with his childhood friend. He's taking a tutoring job. And he's not messing around with ghosts anymore. At least that's what he thinks, until he finds out the elementary schooler he's tutoring is an occult-obsessed genius who's hunting down dangerous spirits and won't stop until she's found the one that took her mom!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2023. The second cours (quarter of a year) then debuted in October 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime is getting a second season.