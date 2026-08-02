Discotek to Release Digimon Frontier, Pani Poni Dash!, Lupin III: Part II, Outlanders, Samurai Pizza Cats, 10+ More Anime on BD This Year

Discotek Media announced at its panel on Saturday at Otakon that it will release the following anime on home video:

Image via Lupin the IIIrd: Fujimi no Ketsuzoku anime's website © TMS

The company will release, the net anime prequel to thefilm, on Blu-ray Disc later this year in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.

The "hard action" net anime centers on Inspector Zenigata, Lupin's nemesis and erstwhile ally, as the protagonist. The story begins with an explosive terrorist attack in an airport in the wintry "Roviet Union," (a wordplay on the Japanese term for the Soviet Union) with Lupin cast as the prime suspect. Zenigata apprehends Lupin, who maintains his innocence, and Zenigata is quickly embroiled in a plot that seems to involve more than one Lupin.

The net anime originally began streaming in various services in Japan including on Amazon Prime Video in June 2025. The anime features a returning cast and staff. Amazon Prime Video offered the anime to rent or buy digitally in the U.S. this March.



Discotek will release a Blu-ray Disc set of the Toradora! anime in October. The release will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles and the English dub, as well as all the features from the previous NIS America release of the show.

The anime originally aired in 2008. NIS America describes the story:

Ryuji Takasu is cursed with his father's threatening face and is labeled a "delinquent" because of it. Even though this makes it difficult for him to meet people, he is madly in love with Minorin, the one girl who does not flee from him in terror. Taiga Aisaka is a notorious hothead with the nickname "Palm-top Tiger." She also happens to be Minorin's best friend, and what's more, Taiga has a crush on Ryuji's closest friend. This unlikely duo strikes a tenuous agreement to assist one another in stealing the hearts of the ones they love. They will face many hurdles along the way, but perhaps true love is closer to them than they think.

The anime is based on Yuyuko Takemiya 's light novel series. Tatsuyuki Nagai directed the anime at J.C. Staff and Mari Okada oversaw the series scripts.

Discotek Media will release all 155 episodes of the Lupin III: Part II anime in one SD Blu-ray Disc set later this year. The set will include Japanese audio with English subtitles and "all existing English dubs."

Discotek Media licensed the anime in 2015 and released the anime in four collections on DVD from 2017 through 2020.

Lupin III: Part II ran for 155 episodes from 1977 to 1980, and several episodes aired on Adult Swim in the United States in 2003.

Discotek also confirmed it will release Digimon Frontier ( Digimon Season 4) on Blu-ray Disc in HD in October. The release will feature the English dub, and the company will release a separate subtitled release at a later date.

Some packaging previews for Digimon Season 4! This continues the themeing of our prior Digimon sets. We used Aldamon instead of Agunimon for the cover as the art we had wasn't going to fit the space well. And the disc labels continue the Digimon eye theme!



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 9:39 AM

The anime originally aired in 2002 to 2003.

Discotek Media will release Pani Poni Dash! on SD Blu-ray Disc later this year. Akiyuki Simbo directed the anime and Shin Ōnuma was the series director. The anime is based on Hekiru Hikawa 's manga. Discotek 's release will include Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub.

Pani Poni Dash! The hilarious non-stop gag comedy about Becky and her class returns! Subbed & with the classic dub! Coming later this year!



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 9:43 AM

The anime originally aired in 2005.

The company will release the Tales of the Abyss anime based on the game in the Tales of franchise on Blu-ray Disc later this year in HD. The release will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

Tales of the Abyss ! The JRPG adaptation gets a gorgeous Blu-ray set. One of the better shows based on a game, this one will be around later this year.



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 9:49 AM

The anime originally aired in 2008 to 2009.

Discotek will release the Patlabor the Mobile Police television anime series later this year with "improved subtitles" and "significant improvement on video quality over prior releases." The release will also include an English dub.

Patlabor: The TV Series! The entire classic TV series featuring comedy, drama, and procedural action is returning! Subbed & dubbed. And the dub is uncut for this set. Plus video has been decently improved over prior releases.



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 9:51 AM

In addition, Discotek will release Patlabor the Mobile Police: The New Files OVA series on Blu-ray Disc later this year. The release will include the existing English dub for the first four episodes, and the full series in Japanese with English subtitles.

The company will also release "Patlabor: The Movies," a set of the three theatrical Patlabor films ( Patlabor: The Movie , Patlabor 2: The Movie , Patlabor WXIII ) as well as three " Mini Pato " shorts. The release on Blu-ray Disc will be available later this year, and will include both subtitles and an English dub.

Discotek Media will release The Big O on Blu-ray Disc in October. The release will include both seasons, in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The second season will include the 5.1 audio mix of the English dub.

The anime's first season aired in 1999 to 2000, and the second season aired in 2003.

Discotek will release " Digimon the Movies: Collection 3" on Blu-ray Disc. The collection will include the following works:

Digimon the Movies Collection 3 includes: Digimon Frontier Movie subbed w/ the dub restored! Digimon Savers movie, subbed. X-evolution : The feature-length TV special, subbed. Complete the collection w/ rare & little seen films! X-Evo uses existing masters & will look rough.



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 10:06 AM

The company added the Digital Monster X-Evolution work will use "existing masters" and will "look rough."

Discotek will release Kunihiko Ikuhara 's Mawaru Penguindrum anime on Blu-ray Disc in October, and the release will have "heavy video improvements over a prior release of the series." The company added the anime has a new 24p encode. The release will feature the Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub.

The anime first aired in 2011 and has 24 episodes.

The company will release Katsuhiro Ōtomo 's Memories anime film on 4K UHD later this year. The release will include Japanese with English subtitles and an English dub.

Memories ! The science fiction anthology film presented by Katsuhiro Ōtomo gets a big upgrade with a 4K HDR release! This includes the film subbed along with our fantastic English dub. Coming later this year!



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 10:16 AM

The film first debuted in 1995.

Discotek will release the Samurai Pizza Cats anime with all 52 episodes with the English dub only later this year on Blu-ray Disc. A separate release with the Japanese and English subtitles will launch at a later date.

This new release will include a new HD version.

Samurai Pizza Cats ! Coming to Blu-ray from gorgeously remastered film & recreated titling. The Japanese version subbed will come later. You thought another company had it? Great timing for their convention banner that isn't for Blu-rays kept this one secret.



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 10:22 AM

The anime first aired in 1990 to 1991.

Discotek will release the Infinite Ryvius anime on Blu-ray Disc this year. The release will include the Japanese 5.1 audio mix with subtitles and an English dub.

Infinite Ryvius ! A sci-fi take on Lord of the Flies featuring kids on their own in a ship & how to deal with that. The video is a mix of native HD & upscaled content and is how the series is. Includes the English dub, the original Japanese 2.0, & the Japanese 5.1 remix.



[image or embed] — Discotek Media (@discotekmedia.bsky.social) August 2, 2026 at 10:26 AM

The anime aired in 1999 to 2000.

Discotek will release Argento Soma on SD Blu-ray Disc later this year. The release will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub, as well as clean openings and endings.

The anime aired in 2000 to 2001.

Discotek will release the Outlanders OVA on Blu-ray Disc in October. The anime will be remastered with AstroRes , and will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles and both English dubs.

The OVA is based on Johji Manabe 's manga and debuted in 1986.

The company also announced it will release the following live-action and animation works:

Kamen Rider Super 1 (Blu-ray Disc in October, first BD for the series)

(Blu-ray Disc in October, first BD for the series) New Female Prisoner Scorpion #701 (first Blu-ray Disc for the film in October)

(first Blu-ray Disc for the film in October) New Female Prisoner Scorpion: Cell Block X (first time on home video in the U.S., first time on Blu-ray Disc, will launch later in 2026)

(first time on home video in the U.S., first time on Blu-ray Disc, will launch later in 2026) Roswell Conspiracies: Aliens, Myths and Legends ( SD -BD in October)