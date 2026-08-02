Even the Student Council Has its Holes! Anime Casts Shizuka Ishigami

Ishigami voices Arisu Terui in anime debuting in October

The staff for the television anime of Muchimaro 's Even the Student Council Has Its Holes! ( Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ) four-panel manga revealed the character promotional video, character visual, and cast for the character Arisu Terui, on Saturday. Shizuka Ishigami will voice the character.

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The anime will debut in October.

The series stars:

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Ōmuro-ke , Gourmet Girl Graffiti , Nisekoi - False Love , Promise of Wizard ) is directing the anime at Passione , Ryo Imamura ( ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! ) is designing the characters, and Masahiro Yokotani ( Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Beelzebub , The Devil Is a Part-Timer! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts.

Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

In a student council filled with weirdos, one new member is about to have a hell of a school year! Mizunoe Ume just wanted to avoid repeating a grade when he joined the student council. After all, it seemed like an easy fix to his current academic problems. But then, he met his fellow council members. Each of them is eccentric in their own way—one's an airhead, another's scary, one's secretly a pervert, but all in all, they're just really weird! Yet somehow, they're also oddly cute and endearing. Which means Mizunoe is stuck with them and all the chaos they bring to the table. Get ready for a slice-of-life manga that's irresistibly charming, quirky, and a little bit naughty!

Muchimaro launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2022. Kodansha shipped the 12th compiled book volume on March 17. Seven Seas will ship the first volume on September 8. K MANGA also publishes the series in English digitally.

The manga received an animated ad in July 2024. The manga won in the print category of the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2023.