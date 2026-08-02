Firefly Wedding TV Anime Reveals More Cast, October 9 Debut, Ending Theme in New Teaser Video

The official website for the television anime of Oreko Tachibana 's Firefly Wedding manga revealed a second teaser promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The website also revealed the ending theme song artist as well as more cast, and also revealed the anime will debut on October 9 and will air on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block that airs on Fridays at 11:30 p.m.

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TOOBOE performs the anime's ending theme song "Yumegokochi" (Trance). The above video previews the song.

Additional cast members include Kent Itō as Kōtarō Ogawa (pictured below left) and Kenjirō Tsuda as Mitsueda (below right).

Image via Firefly Wedding's website ©橘オレコ／小学館／アニメ「ホタルの嫁入り」製作委員会

Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The anime will star: Lynn as Satoko Kirigaya and Kōki Uchiyama as Shinpei Gotō.

Takahiro Kamei (2022-2024's Urusei Yatsura ) is directing the anime at david production , and Yukiko Aikei ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop , Your Lie in April ) is designing the characters. Yūko Kakihara (2022-2024 Urusei Yatsura series, IRODUKU: The World in Colors , Blue Box ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and NOGRID is composing the music.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

On the surface, Satoko has it all—she's beautiful, the daughter of a nobleman, and at a prime age for marriage. Unfortunately, she is also quite ill and only has a short time left to live. Before she can secure a marriage that will redeem her worth in her family's eyes, she finds herself the target of the mysterious assassin Shinpei, and her plans are put in jeopardy. In order to save herself, she makes a desperate proposal—of marriage! When it comes to love, however, Shinpei takes “until death do we part” seriously.

Tachibana launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in January 2023, and Shogakukan published the 12th volume on June 19.