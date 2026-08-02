Kochikame Manga Gets New 1-Shot Commemorating 50th Anniversary

Series ended in 2016

Image via Comic Natalie © 秋本治・アトリエびーだま／集英社

This year's 36th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine published a new one-shot story for Osamu Akimoto 's Kochikame manga to celebrate the series' 50th anniversary on Monday.

The series is also receiving a new anime titled Shin Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kōen-mae Hashutsujo (New Kochikame ) as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations.

The new anime will have a new cast, which an event in Tokyo will announce on September 5.

The franchise is getting a new video game from Shueisha Games and Kairosoft that will launch for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, Android, and PC via Steam . The game is titled Kochikame : Ryo-san's Billion-yen Beat ( Kochira Katsushika-ku Kamearikōen-mae Hashutsujo : Ryo-san no Shotengai Monogatari ). The game will launch on Steam with English, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese text.

Kochikame ended in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization, although Akimoto has published several extra chapters for the manga since then. The manga series had about 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga's 201st volume shipped in October 2021. The 202nd volume will ship on September 4 and the 203rd volume will ship on October 2.

Shueisha published the latest new one-shot in August 2025.

The manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays. The main Kochikame anime debuted in 1996, and ran for more than 300 episodes until 2004.

REMOW announced in May 2025 that it is releasing the television anime with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada on the It's Anime YouTube channel. REMOW plans to release all 373 episodes of the anime in the U.S. and Canada. The anime has previously not had an English release in North America.