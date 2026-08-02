Nano List Webtoon Gets Animated Adaptation Debuting on August 17

Project marks 1st animated adaptation of Nano List , 1st venture into sci-fi action genre for Korea-based Studio Gale

Image via Studio Gale's website © Studio Gale

The science-fiction action webtoon Nano List is receiving an animated adaptation, with the series set to premiere on TVING, a Korean streaming platform, on August 17.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Song-A Min, Nano List follows ordinary high school student Do-jin Ahn and Nano, the powerful android assassin left behind by his late sister. The original webtoon earned a 9.98 user rating during its run.

The project marks both the first animated adaptation of Nano List , and Korea-based Studio Gale's first venture into the science-fiction action genre. Studio Gale is best known for family animation titles including Pororo the Little Penguin and Tayo the Little Bus.

The story of the webtoon reads:

Milo lives in a world where interacting with androids is completely normal. And now, he lives with TWO androids built by his sister. How safe is he living with androids who have deadly strength? Why did his sister gift him a "bodyguard android?" Well, he's about to find out the hard way.

Currently, a streaming platform in North America has not been announced.

Fans can read the English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: e-daily (Hee-jae Choi)