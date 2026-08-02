SuBLime Licenses Robin at the Break of Dawn, Cake Dog Caramelized, Welcome to the Tiger Detective Agency for 2027 Release

Titles slated for print, digital releases

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday (August 1 is Yaoi Day in Japan) that it has licensed three new manga for English digital and print release in 2027.

Image via SuBLime's X/Twitter account © Fumi Tsuyuhisa, Shinshokan

Title: Robin at the Break of Dawn ( Komadori wa Imawa no Mezame )

Author: Fumi Tsuyuhisa

Release Date: June 8, 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: From the creator of Palace of the Omega comes the continuation of the supernatural mystery-romance series where ancient rituals mean life or death!

































Image via SuBLime's X/Twitter account ©Ogeretsu Tanaka, Libre

Title: Cake Dog Caramelized

Author: Ogeretsu Tanaka

Release Date: May 11, 2027

Summary: Yamato worships money, and Yusei has a lot of it, but would Yamato still love him if he didn't? From the creator of Escape Journey and Yarichin Bitch Club !

































Image via SuBLime's X/Twitter account ©Yodaka Kuroi, Kadokawa

Title: Welcome to the Tiger Detective Agency ( Torano Tantei Jimushu e Yōkoso )

Author: Yodaka Kuroi

Release Date: August 10, 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: A broke human in a world of "beastpeople" becomes a live-in assistant for a manly tiger beastman and his feisty daughter!





























Source: SuBLime 's X/ Twitter account (link 2, link 3)

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