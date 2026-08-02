Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen Game Gets Remaster

Super Robot Wars Y gets update, new DLC in August

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Saturday a remaster for the 2011 Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen game is in the works, as well as new DLC and an update for Super Robot Wars Y , the latest entry in the long-running Super Robot Wars crossover strategy role-playing game series.

Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen announcement video:

Super Robot Wars Y DLC video:

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Super Robot Wars Y will receive an anniversary expansion pack on August 5, which will add new area missions, playable characters, assist crew members, and more. The game will receive a free update on August 4, which will add new missions, the new "BOOST" team mode, and more.

The game launched in August 2025 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

The first DLC launched on November 20 and includes five new units, 16 new area missions, 13 new onboard missions, and two new assist crew members. The game also got an update that includes a new special mission, EX Level pilot skills, and other stability improvements.

The second DLC launched on February 5 and includes five new units, 16 new area missions, 10 new onboard missions, and one new assist crew member. The DLC includes content inspired by Kotetsu Jeeg , The Brave Fighter of Legend Da-Garn , and Dynamic Planning Original.

The original Super Robot Wars Z II: Hakai-hen game debuted in two parts on the PlayStation Portable. Hakai-hen launched in 2011 and Saisei-hen launched in April 2012.

Source: Super Robot Wars' X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō