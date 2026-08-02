Suzu Ōmi's The Girl Past the Filters Manga Ends on August 25

Manga about outcast high school boy with popular classmate who anonymously posts sexy pictures online launched in 2022

Image via Amazon ©Suzu Ōmi, Coamix

The September issue of Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine announced on July 24 that Suzu Ōmi 's The Girl Past the Filters ( Filter Goshi no Kanojo ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 25.

Yen Press licensed the manga and published the manga's second compiled book volume in English on May 26. Yen Press describes the manga:

After his first and last attempt to smile cleared an entire playground and left him totally friendless, Narumi Hakobe has perfected his poker face. Now in high school, stone-faced Narumi's only hobby is keeping up with posts from Efa―his favorite racy social media icon. But when he discovers that Efa's actually his perfect, popular classmate Koto Mitsuha, Narumi gets roped into helping her make content! Can Narumi keep things under wraps, or is he about to become a social outcast all over again?!

Ōmi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in April 2022. Coamix published the manga's first volume in February 2023, and the 10th volume on June 19. Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website also publishes the manga under the English title Secret Girl through the Filter .